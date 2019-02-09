About 50 per cent fruit orchards were damaged due to recent snowfall in this picturesque valley and adjoining areas in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior government official said on Saturday.between Wednesday and Friday.Putting the loss suffered by the orchards in the snow-bound areas to about 100 crore, Kumar asked the farmers not to let snow accumulate on trees."We appeal to the farmers not to let snow accumulate on trees and remove it as early as possible," he said.It has cut off high altitude areas from the district headquarters. However, 40 per cent potable water supply has been restored in the Bhadarwah valley till Saturday afternoon, officials said.Shafi, a leading fruit grower from Bharoa-Bhadarwah, claimed "unlike Kashmir, we did not get any support from the government"."We are not covered under Prime Minister's crop insurance scheme. I took the matter with Doda District Development Commissioner Anshul Garg during a fruit Mela in January but nothing has been done so for," he said. Surinder Kumar, a resident of village Gajoth-Kellar, said 50 per cent of his orchard was completely damaged by snow. "My family has spent 15 years of investment in the orchard and has no other source of income," Kumar said seeking intervention of the administration to bail out the orchardists.Source: PTI