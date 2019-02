© AFP 2018 / BEHROUZ MEHRI

a "simplified unilateral approach"

Iran has not been invited to a Middle East conference in Warsaw due to its strained ties with the United States, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Bartosz Cichocki said Friday."It became clear that it [inviting Iran] was a closed topic because of a bad US-Iranian relationship", Cichocki told Polish RMF FM radio station.He argued that Iran's or a similar point of view on the crises and the way forward in the Middle East would be presented at the meeting on 13-14 February."It will be aimed at sources of instability in the Middle East. It is designed to launch a process that Iran will eventually be part of because these sources of instability cannot be addressed without Iran", Cichocki said.Next week's conference will be co-hosted by Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who initially said the ministerial meeting would focus on curbing Iran's "destabilising influence".