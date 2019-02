World wide trends

are pointing to a future in which widespread use of implanted chips becomes commonplace.

Rep. Stephen Meeks of Arkansas introduced a bill last month that would prevent employers from forcibly microchipping employees.Meeks introduced House Bill 1177 in January. He stated regarding the bill The bill would allow employers to use chips, but prevent a chip implant as a condition of employment.There is no current law in the United States regarding forcible microchipping.Social credit scores already regulate the lives of millions of Chinese citizens. A de-facto social score has already been implemented in the United States by big tech. Facebook recently asked U.S. banks to share user financial data including transactions and account balances in an effort to boost user engagement with the app.Implanted microchips are the final phase of this system of absolute control over the population.