© Vanessa Beeley



Just some reflections that have been coming to mind since my participation in the Gilet Jaune march (Acte XII) for those afflicted by state-sanctioned violence since protests began on November 17th 2018.That reflection is in the government of Macron and Hollande before him who welcomed the Al Qaeda #WhiteHelmets into the Champs Elysee and the Assemblee Nationale before Macron mutilated, gassed and trampled his own people in the Champs Elysee and across France with the same spit-in-your-face disregard for human life as their terrorist counterparts in Syria.Macron's coterie of bankster and mafia thugs have unleashed the hounds of hell upon their own people - if they are capable of fomenting insurgence in Syria , they are more than capable of producing and encouraging the fascist elements that discredit the GJs and enable the state to introduce increasingly repressive measures against its own people, eroding liberty, equality and fraternity with a terrifying expansion of state sanctioned violence and brutatlity.What I witnessed in Syria was a government, a state, an army doing all in its power to preserve civilian life despite the most destructive hostile infiltration of their culture by external forces, including France. What I witnessed in "civilised" France was the intent to destroy life, any life, to disable, maim and disfigure civilians to protect the Emperor and his corrupt cabal of globalists and capitalist bloodsuckers.PSThe French state is using a more potent gas against its own people.