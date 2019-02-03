© Jack Guez/AFP



A looming poster of best buds Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump has sprung up in Tel Aviv, as the Israeli leader campaigns for upcoming elections.The poster by the Israeli PM's ruling Likud Party reads, "Netanyahu, in another league," and appears to be a bid to remind the electorate of his close ties to the US president before the Israeli national elections in April.when the then-businessman appeared in a video complimenting him and urging Israelis to "vote for Benjamin."Trump also appeared in a Likud campaign video shared to Netanyahu's Facebook page last week which celebrated the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a claim much of the world disagrees with.Social media users were quick to crack jokes and throw political digs at the poster. At least one person noticed Netanyahu appeared to have been photoshopped to look taller.Many appeared unimpressed by the pair, and some Israelis sought to distance themselves from their leader's support for Trump, although others expressed their support for both leaders.The two have a lot in common, from thinking all of Jerusalem belongs to Israel to sharing a penchant for building and boasting about large walls, and flirting with extreme political fringes.Bibi has even taken a leaf out of Trump's election book with his newly-launched 'Likud TV' which is said to be much like Trump's 'Real News Update' in its mission to counter so-called 'fake news'.