Maddow, who has been at the forefront of Russiagate hysteria since the 2016 election, told viewers this week that Russia could take out the US' power grid system during the freezing weather snap.
"What would happen if Russia killed the power in Fargo?" Maddow asked, adding, "What would you do if you lost heat, indefinitely, as the act of a foreign power on the same day the temperature in your front yard matched the temperature in Antarctica?"
Comment: What would you do?
Maddow's claims were circulated on social media where many mocked her for taking the Russia scaremongering to the extreme.
WikiLeaks joined in the fun, tweeting about Maddow's claim that "Russia will freeze you and your family to death."
"Aw, you mad?" Maddow's Twitter account responded, prompting the whistleblowing organization to fire back at "megacorp" MSNBC, accusing it of "opportunistically whipping up xenophobic fear and hysteria in poor, cold people, to the political effect of facilitating Trump's INF withdraw, leading to nuclear proliferation in Europe & Asia, and the potential deaths of hundreds of millions."
Maddow tweeted back, saying her Russia rant was based on an unclassified US Director of National Intelligence assessment that energy infrastructure is vulnerable to cyber attacks from Russia and China.
The threat of an attack on the US power infrastructure was addressed in a March 2018 Washington Post article, which details how the county's power grid works and explains it would be almost impossible for hackers to strike all of the grids at once, pointing out that many are not connected to the internet or one another.