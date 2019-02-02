© CTV News



American lawyers who successfully sued the makers of the glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup on behalf of a man dying of cancer say Canada is "dead wrong" to allow it to be widely used here.The two are in Canada meeting with environment groups and scientists to assess whether legal action is warranted and possible in this country.Health Canada and Bayer AG say no pest management regulators anywhere in the world believe glyphosate causes cancer at the levels Canadians are exposed to it.Wisner says independent science proves the chemical causes cancer and says governments are turning a blind eye to it much like they did for years to concerns about tobacco and asbestos.