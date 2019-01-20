We know that Moms Across America and other equally huge organizations have had petitions signed by hundreds of thousands (total) to get big brand stores to stop carrying Roundup. Now the well known founder Zen Honeycutt has announced it to tens of thousands of her readers/viewers on a Facebook live.
Be patient, our numerous sources tell us those up top at Costco will be pulling the product sooner than later.
They did ban eggs that were not cage free and other dangerous pesticides, so it only seems natural this would be next for the store. We're happy to hear this news.
Also please please call along with folks around the country asking Home Depot and Lowe's to follow suit!
- Home Depot - 1-800-466-3337
- Lowe's - 1-800-445-6937
To help Lowe's and Home Depot make the same decision, they may need some help. If you have the time, give them a call and ask them- politely- to stop selling the carcinogenic, endocrine disrupting, and dangerous weedkiller.1 (Keep in mind, once the big box retailers stop, generally, the smaller sellers do as well.) And at the same time, encourage them to offer other weed killing options. (Or maybe even invest in some!)
Cities, states, and countries who have started to ban the use of the dangerous chemical and it's about time. After all, the truth is that there are no safe levels of glyphosate!
If we continue to work together, we will get glyphosate banned in order to create a healthier world for our children, grandchildren, and generations to come. It is going to take all of us. Thanks for being part of the solution.2
