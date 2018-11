Monsanto Papers

© Josh Edelson/Reuters



U.S. plaintiff calls for more testing

Health Canada says in light of "troubling allegations," its scientists are reviewing hundreds of studies used during the approval process for glyphosate, the active ingredient in Canada's most popular herbicide, Roundup.The decision comes after a coalition of environmental groups claimed Health Canada relied on studies that were secretly influenced by agrochemical giant Monsanto, the maker of Roundup, when it re-approved use of glyphosate in 2015 and confirmed that decision in 2017.The coalition, which includes Equiterre, Ecojustice, Canadian Physicians for the Environment and others, says academic papers looking at whether the herbicide causes cancer were presented to Health Canada's Pest Management Regulatory Agency as independent, when in fact Monsanto had a hand in writing them.At the time, Health Canada decided the risks of glyphosate to human health were acceptable, if used as directed in updated product labels. Now it's taking another look.But Sidney Ribaux, the head of Equiterre, isn't satisfied.The coalition's contention that Monsanto had an uncredited role in producing some of the studies comes from court documents made public in the case of Dewayne "Lee" Johnson.In August, a California jury ordered Monsanto to pay Johnson $289 million US in damages after the former groundskeeper alleged Roundup gave him non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.He was diagnosed in 2014 at age 42.A judge upheld the verdict last month, although Johnson's payout was slashed to $78 million US.The coalition of Canadian groups says those documents prove that important scientific studies were either co-written or reviewed and edited by Monsanto without properly disclosing the company's role."Obviously this is very problematic."In a statement to CBC, German-based Bayer AG which now owns Monsanto says it has an "unwavering commitment to sound science transparency" and did not try to influence scientific outcomes in any way.The company says in each case where it sponsored a scientific article, that information was disclosed.Lee Johnson, the plaintiff in the landmark American case, wants to see glyphosate research re-evaluated and expanded."Hopefully the conversation is big enough to where they have to do more testing, more research," Johnson told CBC-Radio-Canada in an exclusive interview during a recent visit to Toronto.Johnson said he was thrilled to win his suit, but he knows his fight is far from over. He expects years of appeals.Bayer has already announced its intention to appeal the ruling.In a post on its website last month, Bayer said it continues "to believe that the liability verdict and damage awards are not supported by the evidence at trial or the law."The company told CBC-Radio Canada "its product is safe and has been used successfully for more than 40 years."It also says there is an extensive body of research on glyphosate and glyphosate-based herbicides, including more than 800 studies required by regulators in Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere, that confirms these products are safe when used as directed.Many government regulators, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2017, have determined there is no conclusive link between glyphosate and cancer."I was there to defend the truth," he said. "I'm not scared to die. You know, but if I have to die, at least I'll die for something."Gil Shochat is an award-winning investigative producer-director with CBC/Radio-Canada. He's worked in Canada and internationally on subjects including the coal industry, the Russian mafia, TD Bank, the global war on terror, as well as Canada's role in the international asbestos trade.