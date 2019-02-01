© The Grayzone Project / YouTube

US members of Congress freeze, fumble and deliver bewildering answers to award-winning journalist Max Blumenthal as he asks Capitol Hill politicians what they think of the US' open support for Venezuela's opposition.In a video, published on his website, the Grayzone Project, Blumenthal asked lawmakers just that.The politicians were visibly caught off guard by pretty simple and straightforward questions."Haven't thought about that," a baffled lawmaker was heard sayingWashington did something similar to that last week, when President Donald Trump recognized the speaker of Venezuela's opposition-controlled parliament, Guaido, as the legitimate leader of the country.Some, like Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezon Venezuela, saying she is "working on a response." Others denied that the wholesale US support for Guaido against President Nicolas Maduro constitutes 'meddling,'"I think we're just supporting the people and supporting what they are deciding needs to happen, and so I think it's good of us," Vicky Hartzler, a Republican from Missouri, stated.Her Democratic colleague, Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, was passionate about protecting Robert Mueller's probe into the so-called 'Trump-Russia collusion.' When asked about meddling in Venezuela, she mumbled: "I don't know. There's been a lot against Maduro, who's awful."He opposed the "embargo" on Caracas because its people "will suffer more." However, even he wasn't sure whether it was "good meddling or not," saying that Venezuela wasn't his "issue."Alongside the US, Juan Guaido was recognized as the interim president of Venezuela by a majority of South American countries, including neighboring Colombia and Brazil. France, Spain and Germany vowed to follow suit unless Nicolas Maduro calls a snap election. Their ultimatum was firmly rejected by Maduro. States including Russia, China, Iran and Turkey continue to recognize Maduro as the democratically elected leader of Venezuela.