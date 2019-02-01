The 'Health and Wellness' show hosts are in the process of transitioning to video format. As a result, there will be no show today, but stay tuned for our first video show in the coming days!
In the meantime, you can catch up with past shows, or browse the SOTT Radio archive for all shows, here.
Secret History
Kweneng: 200-year-old lost city discovered under South African foliage
RT
Fri, 01 Feb 2019 14:33 UTC
The metropolis, called Kweneng, was previously thought to be a scattering of ancient stone huts, but three decades of intricate research have finally revealed it to have been a city of 800 homesteads.
The ancient site, located beneath dense vegetation at Suikerbosrand National Park, was mapped out using cutting-edge laser technology. Archaeologists used billions of lasers to penetrate through the vegetation and digitally recreate an image of how Kweneng once looked.
Kweneng, which is believed to have gone into decline following a civil conflict, reached its peak between the 15th and 19th century when it spanned about 20km (12.5 miles). For researchers the discovery is an exciting window into the region's past.
"What this means is filling in a huge historical gap, especially for southern Africa, because we know pre-colonial history of southern Africa has no written record," Fern Imbali Sixwanha, a member of the archaeological team who carried out the research at the University of Witwatersrand, told Reuters.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Blood chilling 'vampire' caught posing as doctor in Russian city of Chelyabinsk
- Loud booms heard in Chicago area: Reported as possible 'frost earthquakes'
- Kweneng: 200-year-old lost city discovered under South African foliage
- Racism, re-examined
- Fisherman killed by shark off Réunion Island - 23rd attack since 2011, with 10 fatalities
- CNN does its part for the Deep State: Goes 'undercover' to manufacture consent for coup attempt in Venezuela
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- Russia could 'flip the off switch' on US electricity at any time, warns Maddow in new conspiracy
- Five IDF soldiers indicted for beating Palestinians and filming it
- Sightings of oarfish put Japanese on alert for earthquake, tsunami
- Washington is working hard to fan the flames of 'regime change' in Venezuela
- Rare Bryde's whale found dead in Florida Bay, cause of death still unknown
- 'Beware the ideologues': Jordan Peterson responds to the APA's distortion of masculinity
- Why do feminists insist women aren't successful if they focus on their family?
- The complete guide to the NY Times' support for US-backed coups in Latin America
- France's Red Scarves: A synthetic counter-protest that's now the darling of the media
- "Economic interests"? France delays report on mystery cases of babies born without arms
- Macron's push for ban on public demonstrations met with resistance
- Man faints from free flu shot, gets hit with $5K hospital bill
- Ideological programming complete: Law student laments due process being used in college rape cases
- CNN does its part for the Deep State: Goes 'undercover' to manufacture consent for coup attempt in Venezuela
- Russia could 'flip the off switch' on US electricity at any time, warns Maddow in new conspiracy
- Washington is working hard to fan the flames of 'regime change' in Venezuela
- "Economic interests"? France delays report on mystery cases of babies born without arms
- Macron's push for ban on public demonstrations met with resistance
- Do not be fooled into accepting martial law, it only empowers the globalists
- Italy does not recognize Guaido as Venezuela's interim president
- Mueller claims the evil Russians are using discovery evidence to discredit his 'investigation'
- Afghanistan: US revisits Vietnam Syndrome after 17+ years of war, destruction
- No surprise! Defense of democracy is US pretext for seizing control of resources - all about the money
- US Dept. of Energy secretly shipped weapons-grade plutonium from S. Carolina to Nevada
- Intel chiefs' break with Trump highlights the internal administration battle
- Maduro claims Trump ordered the Colombian government and mafia to kill him
- Trump: No final deal on tariffs until he meets with President Xi
- Former SOUTHCOM CDR Stavridis: US should not engage militarily in Venezuela
- Taliban claims it is not looking for a 'monopoly on power' in Afghanistan
- Jill Stein lambastes CNN for pushing debunked theory she helped Trump win
- Dems hysteria about Starbucks CEO Shultz: All about power, not political views
- How to destroy free thought: Harass, bully, dox, censor, attack
- Venezuelan FM: African Union voices support for Maduro amid political crisis
- Blood chilling 'vampire' caught posing as doctor in Russian city of Chelyabinsk
- Racism, re-examined
- Five IDF soldiers indicted for beating Palestinians and filming it
- 'Beware the ideologues': Jordan Peterson responds to the APA's distortion of masculinity
- Why do feminists insist women aren't successful if they focus on their family?
- France's Red Scarves: A synthetic counter-protest that's now the darling of the media
- Man faints from free flu shot, gets hit with $5K hospital bill
- Ideological programming complete: Law student laments due process being used in college rape cases
- The US birth rate is declining and everyone's missing the obvious reasons
- Ukrainians mock Poroshenko for dragging Russian president into campaign: 'Does Putin know he's running?'
- 'They did not deal drugs': Neighbors of slain couple who shot 4 cops refute official story
- Bond doubled for St. Louis police officer accused of killing colleague during Russian roulette-like game
- Poll shows more than half of Russians believe threat of war is real, have faith in army
- Sri Lanka stops imports of Johnson & Johnson baby powder based on reports that it contains asbestos
- Man jailed over marijuana cookie suffers seizure while detained, dies from apparent neglect
- The social economy of virtue-signaling
- 'Macron declared war on French people, but we won't retreat' - Wounded Yellow Vest activist tells RT
- Russian Su-27 filmed confronting F-15 in a daring maneuver mid-air
- Japan arrests 2 Israelis for largest gold smuggling op in country's history
- Super Bowl security: 33 arrested on sex-trafficking charges
- Kweneng: 200-year-old lost city discovered under South African foliage
- The complete guide to the NY Times' support for US-backed coups in Latin America
- Former Carter aide: Barbara Walters boasted of love affairs with Israeli ministers while covering Camp David
- Siberia's Denisova cave continues to shed light on enigmatic extinct human species
- German archaeologist on the latest research at Gobekli Tepe
- Amnesty International's problematic collaboration with UK and US intelligence
- Forgotten history: New documentary explores the Finders conspiracy
- New documentary accuses Belgian mercenary of killing Dag Hammarskjold
- Washington's long and bloody history of violent intervention in Latin America
- The Jeddas: Algeria's ancient pyramid tombs still shrouded in mystery
- Inquiry: Who or what brought down Dag Hammarskjöld
- Rare photos: European refugee camps in Syria during height of WWII
- Could mysterious death of Alexander the Great be explained by an infection?
- ANOTHER one! Skeleton with elongated 'alien' skull discovered in southern Russia
- The British roots of the deep state and how its round table infiltrated America with the 'The Integrity Initiative'
- 4,500 year old stone circle discovered in Aberdeenshire, Scotland - UPDATE
- Million $ treasure trove unearthed: Items owned by disgraced Russian princeling found in Uzbekistan
- Memos reveal: Israel began nuclear weapons program without telling government or Knesset
- DNA computational analysis identifies an unknown human ancestor
- Where the books weren't burned: Baghdad's ancient library preserved in the chaos of war
- A step closer to self-aware robots
- Sonar may provoke suicidal behaviour says study
- Physicists create a flying army of laser Schrödinger's cats
- Secrets of sepsis may lie in rare white blood cells
- Apple blocks Facebook from running its internal iOS apps
- Declassified US report on potential for 'super EMP blackout warfare'
- Neuroengineers create technology that translates thought into speech
- Almost ready: First-ever photo of a black hole upcoming and what it might look like
- Our genes makes us early risers or stay up late says new study
- Lunar craters reveal rate of asteroid impacts tripled 290 million years ago
- How to tell when neo-Darwinian scientists are exaggerating
- Chickens in Scotland modified to produce human proteins in eggs
- Genes linked to antibiotic-resistant superbugs found in Arctic soil samples
- Now your groceries see you, too: Smart displays set to track customer movements for data collection
- Graphene-based sensors can hear your brain 'whisper'
- Microplastic contamination detected in U.S. groudwater aquifers
- Scientists concerned about microplastic contamination on farmlands
- Groundbreaking research: AI just discovered a new human species
- Key protein in the production of insulin discovered by researchers
- Using lasers to transmit audible messages to specific people
- Loud booms heard in Chicago area: Reported as possible 'frost earthquakes'
- Fisherman killed by shark off Réunion Island - 23rd attack since 2011, with 10 fatalities
- Sightings of oarfish put Japanese on alert for earthquake, tsunami
- Rare Bryde's whale found dead in Florida Bay, cause of death still unknown
- US shivers in 'once-in-a-generation' polar vortex - Death toll hits 21 as temperatures drop to -48C (UPDATE)
- Cuba's strongest tornado in nearly 80 years kills at least four (UPDATE)
- Enormous cavity and melting discovered beneath Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier - and it's growing
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Coldest ever in USA continues new records and forecast
- Stunning scenes as African sand turns snow on Greek island of Crete pink
- Heavy snowfall during January for Slovakia
- Sun dogs seen over central Illinois
- Rare 'hole-punch' clouds appear over British Columbia
- Three children killed by landslide in Bangladesh
- Dozens rescued from flooding after heavy rain in Saudi Arabia - At least 12 people killed (UPDATE)
- Lightning bolt kills 4 farmworkers in South Africa
- Record-breaking cold arrives in Chicago as temps plunge to -23°
- Strange sounds heard in Tennessee after Blood Moon eclipse
- Boats break free in New York's Hudson River amid ice jams, cruise ship slams into train bridge
- Baby girl killed by dog in Costa Rica
- Flash flooding traps people, inundates homes in North Queensland, Australia - one foot of rain in 6 hours
- Bright meteor fireball seen over the province of Albacete, Spain
- Loud boom, rumble heard in Panama City Beach, Florida
- Mysterious boom rattles residents and homes in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Mysterious 'earth-shaking sound' rocks southeastern Kentucky
- Meteor fireball seen flying over eastern Texas
- Best of the Web: Astronomical odds? Meteor strikes moon during 'Super Wolf Blood Moon' eclipse
- 'Rattled my whole trailer': Mysterious boom heard, felt in Delta, Colorado
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Shetland, Scotland
- Dozens report seeing meteor fireball over northern New England
- Mystery surrounds 'massive flash and boom' over Somerset, UK
- Meteor fireball reported over Cape Town, South Africa
- Giant fireball caught on home security cameras in Michigan
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Edmonton, Alberta
- Strange noise heard in the skies of Malacca, Malaysia
- Strange sounds heard in Greenland's skies
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball flying over southern British Columbia
- Hundreds report seeing bright meteor fireball over East Coast, US
- Strange lights in the sky spark interest in west Texas
- 'Green flash' spotted in the skies above Nottinghamshire, UK
- Mystery 'sonic' booms are hitting Desert Hot Springs, Southern California, almost daily (Update)
- Nearly half of US adults have heart or blood vessel disease
- Arizona lawmaker wants to mandate that parents are fully informed of vaccine ingredients and side effects before children receive shots
- Nina Teicholz: EAT-Lancet report is one-sided, not backed by rigorous science
- EAT-Lancet propaganda gets push-back from Institute of Economic Affairs
- Vaping poses health risks: New study finds e-cigs raise risk of stroke, heart disease, and heart attacks by up to 70%
- Medical intervention may not be doing you any good
- Top 3 dangers of LED lights
- 20,000 satellites for 5G to be launched sending focused beams of intense microwave radiation over entire earth
- Why the eight-hour workday doesn't work
- Why we should resist the vegan putsch
- If you care about the planet, eat more beef
- Pay for play: Experimental drugs and vaccines on FDA's Fast Track
- There are 'superbug' genes in the Arctic that definitely shouldn't be there
- Weighted blankets might ease insomnia and anxiety, here's what to know before purchasing one
- Opioid makers are looking especially evil this week including members of the founding Sackler family
- New studies show even adults sleep better after being rocked to sleep
- Hantavirus outbreak kills 11 people in remote town in Argentina
- Ebola outbreak death toll surges in DR Congo
- State of emergency declared in US because of measles 'outbreak'
- Agenda pushing: Majority of EAT-Lancet authors (over 80%) favored vegan/vegetarian diets
- Study shows people are strongly influenced by gossip even when it is explicitly untrustworthy
- Benefits of garden-based learning for children
- The new APA guidelines: A symbolic castration of men?
- The 'silent treatment' is a sign of an unhealthy relationship
- Is DNA to blame? Should killers with a violence gene get lighter sentences?
- Yes, the rich and famous actually are quite narcissistic
- Proper breathing brings better health
- How to unwind your busy monkey mind
- 'We hear what we listen for' - The art of listening well
- The APA guidelines are wrong. It's ok to be stoic, competitive, dominant and aggressive - but don't take it to the extreme
- Flashback: Carl Sagan said 'reincarnation deserves serious study': Years later the results of those studies are in
- Why does it feel good to see someone fail?
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: You University: The Value and Art of Self-Education
- How to go on a low-information diet
- Science has debunked the link between video games and real violence
- An alternative to the APA's new sexist guidelines for working with men and boys
- Plants actually know when they are eaten and send distress signals
- Five revelations for finding your true calling, according to psychology
- The prolonged suffering of avoidant grievers
- A lovely but pernicious story: How the self-esteem myth has damaged society
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- Delegates at Davos confirm we are all peasants!
- Snopes to debut a 'factually inaccurate but morally right' fact checking system
- The lighter side: Petrov & Boshirov's European adventures turned into board game in Russia
- Dog accidentally ran half-marathon after being let out for a pee - and she finished 7th!
- Are you or a loved one suffering from toxic masculinity? Know the warning signs
- Canadian intelligence reports claim Russia stealing magnetic North
- Brexit vote delayed till 30th of February announces May
- Finishing touches put on new breed of cat
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
- Kentucky cops publicly mourn the tragic loss of a Krispy Kreme donut truck
- #ICYMI 2018 in review - Part 2: Thai boys, Brexit, blimps and getting away with murder
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
- Parrot tries to order items using Amazon's Alexa
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
Quote of the Day
Actions are visible, though motives are secret.
Recent Comments
Makes me ashamed to be a Canadian. Canada allows a group of miscreants to forward their own private agenda, making Canada a running dog of...
This article seems to have been written in 1998 and now this decadent post-Christian, pagan US society has graduated to legalizing infanticide,...
Liberal= Liberal doses of police brutality? I've noticed here in the states how Liberal pundits cheer on the police...and foreign illegal wars....
They really want that Carbon tax. Then they can tax your breath...
Leftist activists need victims just like generals need war. That explains much of what happens in politics these days.
Comment: See also: Laser technology shines light on South African lost city of Kweneng