The freezing of Venezuelan gold by the Bank of England is a signal to all countries out of step with US interests to withdraw their money, according to economist and co-founder of Democracy at Work, Professor Richard Wolff.He told RT America that Britain and its central bank have shown themselves to be "under the thumb of the United States."The Bank of England is currently withholding $1.2 billion in gold from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, but is being urged by Washington to release it to the chairman of the National Assembly, Juan Guaido. Last week, the US backed Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela, after he declared himself interim president.According to Professor Wolff, control of Venezuela's oil has always been an urgent issue for Washington.The economist added that it is for the Venezuelans who put the money into the care of the British bank to determine what is done with it, and not for the Bank of England.He explained: "What the British are showing is that they can't continue apparently to be the neutral place where you can safely put your money."