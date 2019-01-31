John Brennan

Former CIA Chief John Brennan accused President Trump of posing a danger to our national security on Wednesday.

President Trump criticized the Intel Community on Wednesday in a pair of tweets after Iran announced the second consignment of yellowcake uranium to its conversion facility in Isfahan province - just one day after Dan Coats, the Director of National Intel refuted President Trump and insisted the Iranian regime was not seeking nuclear arms.

On Tuesday, Dan Coats testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee and defended the Iranian regime and Obama administration talking points.

On Wednesday Iran announced the second consignment of yellowcake uranium to its conversion facility in Isfahan province.

The President accused the Intel agency of being "extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran."

TRUMP: The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong! When I became President Iran was making trouble all over the Middle East, and beyond. Since ending the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, they are MUCH different, but....


TRUMP: ....a source of potential danger and conflict. They are testing Rockets (last week) and more, and are coming very close to the edge. There economy is now crashing, which is the only thing holding them back. Be careful of Iran. Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!


Naturally, John Brennan, who worked to expand hostile Islamic regimes while he was the Director of the CIA lashed out at President Trump and even accused him of being a threat to our national security.

BRENNAN: Your refusal to accept the unanimous assessment of U.S. Intelligence on Iran, No. Korea, ISIS, Russia, & so much more shows the extent of your intellectual bankruptcy. All Americans, especially members of Congress, need to understand the danger you pose to our national security.

In reality, John Brennan, the leaker and liar who promoted Hillary's phony dossier is a threat to our national security which is why President Trump was right when he revoked the former CIA Chief's security clearance.