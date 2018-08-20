Puppet Masters
Clapper throws Brennan under the bus: 'John and his rhetoric have become an issue'
ZeroHedge
Sun, 19 Aug 2018 10:55 UTC
Brennan's latest "rhetoric," of course, is his Sunday morning threat to sue the Trump administration following the stripping of his security clearance.
That said, Clapper empathized with Brennan over shared concerns regarding what they say is a threat to the United States from the Trump administration.
"I think that the common denominator among all of us [in the intelligence community] that have been speaking up ... is genuine concern about the jeopardy and threats to our institutions," said Clapper.
Brennan's increasingly inflammatory commentary of late has also drawn the attention of Congressional GOP. On Thursday, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) slammed Brennan for "purport[ing] to know, as fact, that the Trump campaign colluded with a foreign power."
President Trump promptly tweeted Burr's statement:
"After Helsinki, you were stark, and even a little bit scary in your criticism of his behavior. You said it rose to treason," said Maddow.
"I said it was nothing short of treasonous," replied Brennan.
Maddow pushed back: "In this current controversy, that specific comment has been singled out by a number of people as a comment that maybe, by you, crossed the line, that was maybe -."
"Crossed what line?" Brennan responded.
Maddow said that she wasn't going to question Brennan's right to his remarks, though then asked "But do you stand by that consideration, and can you explain, can you elaborate what you mean by treasonous? It's a very serious allegation."
Brennan answered: "I know what the Russians did in interfering in the election. I have 100% confidence in what they did. And for Mr. Trump to stand on that stage in Helsinki, with all the world's eyes upon him, and to basically [say] he wouldn't - he doesn't understand why would the Russians interfere in the election. He's given Mr. Putin and the Russians a pass time after time after time, and he keeps referring to this whole investigation as a witch hunt, as bogus, as - and to me, this was an attack against the foundational principle of our great republic, which is, the right of all Americans to choose their elected leaders. And for Mr. Trump to so cavalierly just dismiss that, yes, sometimes my Irish comes out, and - in my tweets, and I did say that it rises to and exceeds the level of high crimes and misdemeanors and is nothing short of treasonous. ... I didn't mean that he committed treason, but it was a term that I used, nothing short of treasonous."
