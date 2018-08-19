© Gray Cameron/Reuters



President Donald Trump is mistaken if he believes that former CIA Director John Brennan will be silenced by having his security clearance revoked, former Vice President Joe Biden said in a statement."If you think it will silence John, then you just don't know the man," Biden said via Twitter on Wednesday.Earlier in the day, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders read a statement that Trump has revoked Brannan's security clearance and is considering doing the same with the security clearances of other former officials, including former FBI Director James Comey and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.Biden characterized Trump's move as an act unbecoming a president and emphasized that Brennan has never been afraid of openly expressing his opinion.