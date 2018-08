© Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images



President Donald Trump is threatening to take away the security clearances of a number of former senior intelligence and security officers who have been extremely critical of him. Most Americans were unaware that any ex-officials continued to hold clearances after they retired and the controversy has inevitably raised the question why that should be so. Unfortunately, there is no simple answer.which means that when you are no longer working as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency you don't necessarily need to know anything about China's spying on the United States. Or do you? If you transition into a directorship or staff position of a major intelligence or security contractor, which many retirees do, you might need to retain the qualification for your job, which makes the clearance an essential component in the notorious revolving door whereby government officials transit to the private sector and then directly lobby their former colleagues to keep the flow of cash coming.At top levels among the beltway bandit companies, where little work is actually done, some make the case that you have to remain "well informed" to function properly. The fact is that many top-level bureaucrats do retain their clearances for those nebulous reasons and also sometimes as a courtesy.A few very senior ex-officials have also been recalled by congress or the White House to provide testimony on particular areas of expertise or on past operations, which can legitimately require a clearance, though it such cases one can be granted on a temporary basis to cover a specific issue.particularly when those individuals are criticizing current government policies and behaving in a partisan fashion regarding specific candidates for office.most particularly for the recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the 2016 campaign,That type of activity should be considered abusive and an exploitation of one's former office.Morell left CIA in June 2013 and by November was a senior counselor with Beacon Global Strategies . According to the firm's website, Beacon Global Strategies is a government and private sector consulting group that specializes in matters of international policy, foreign affairs, national defense, cyber, intelligence, and homeland security. Morell may know little about those issues as they have evolved in the past five years, but citing his clearancewho famously voted for the Communist Party candidate for US president in 1976, has also profited greatly from his government service, becoming rich from his board memberships. He sits on the board of directors of SecureAuth + CORE Security and also on the board of The Analysis Corporation.He argued that Brennan, Trump's most aggressive critic, has beenwhen he calls meeting with Russia's president "treasonous" and describes the president as "wholly in the pocket of Putin." Clearance holders also more generallyAn equitable solution on the clearance issue more generally speaking would be to cancel all security clearances on the day when one leaves government service unless there is a direct and immediate transition to a private sector position that absolutely requires such a qualification. That would be fair to lower level employees seeking a second source of income and it would also eliminate many of those who are merely cashing in on their presumed access. As it is a rational solution it is very unlikely that it will be entertained by either the White House or by Congress.