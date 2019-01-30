© Tom Williams/Getty Images



"This memo is of serious concern to me and appears to be seminal in his appointment to his position. If this view is applied in the current context, there will be little check on the president. I'm troubled by the idea that the individual seeking to oversee this investigation has predetermined whether allegations can even be pursued."

"We're both lawyers, and we know there are weasel words that can be put into sentences. The question of what transparency is consistent with the law is a ginormous loophole in his transparency pledge."

"The OLC office being used to knock out information to the public is really a legitimate question. Executive privilege claim by any White House not to divulge information is a legitimate question."

Senate Democrats on Tuesday delayed a final Judiciary Committee vote on the nomination of William Barr to be President Trump's next attorney general, although Republicans on the committee expect to confirm him next week.as Republicans control the panel, and then be scheduled for a Senate floor vote.At Tuesday morning's business meeting,in which he criticized special counsel Robert Mueller's possible investigation into obstruction of justice by President Trump. Feinstein said:Feinstein also saidUnder Justice Department policy,when Mueller finishes his investigation, and thenCongress can then make that public, depending on what is considered classified.During his confirmation hearing this month, and in written answers to senators released Monday, Barr sought to ease lawmakers' worries about the report and saidused the hearing to say he's worried about the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel opinion that saysHe said:Whitehouse specifically mentioned Justice Department policy to avoid publishing "derogatory information about an uncharged person."Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said that when Mueller is finished, he wants to see what is in the report "as much about it as you do." "But he does have discretion, and I have to trust the guy to make good judgements," Graham said.Graham noted that Whitehouse made good points and said he wanted to set up a meeting or call with Barr to ask him. Graham said: