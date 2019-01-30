© REUTERS/Nate Raymond



An ex-stripper who became a regional sales director at Insys Therapeutics Inc, a former Insys employee testified on Tuesday.The testimony in federal court in Boston came in the first criminal trial of painkiller manufacturer executives over conduct that authorities say contributed to a U.S. opioid abuse epidemic that has killed tens of thousands of people a year.Former Insys sales representative Holly Brown told jurors the incident with her boss, Sunrise Lee, took place after Insys began rewarding the doctor for prescribing its opioid product by paying him to speak at educational events about the drug.That Illinois doctor,, Subsys.Lee, Kapoor, Michael Gurry, Richard Simon and Joseph Rowan deny wrongdoing and have pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has only approved Subsys for treating cancer pain. Prosecutors allege doctors paid by Insys often prescribed Subsys to patients without cancer. Defense lawyers note, though, that doctors may prescribe medications for off-label purposes.Yet Brown said Madison's events, held at a Chicago restaurant Kapoor owned, were attended by his friends instead of clinicians.Brown said.After one dinner in mid-2012, Brown said she, Lee and Madison went to a club, where she witnessed Lee "sitting on his lap, kind of bouncing around.""He had his hands sort of inappropriately all over her chest," Brown said.Asked on cross-examination by Lee's attorney, Peter Horstmann, if Madison "appeared to be taking advantage of Ms. Lee," Brown said yes.His lawyer did not respond to requests for comment.