© REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch

A Melbourne rabbi was verbally abused with antisemitic slurs while driving to his local synagogue late on Monday night.The rabbi, who wished to remain anonymous out of fear of further attack, began to film the incident. As he did so, the man in the car next to him continued to shout at him,The rabbi added that the man had also called him a "dirty Jew" and had said that "Hitler should have killed you all."The video also shows the middle-aged man calling the rabbi a "f***** selfish cu** of a Jew" while they remained stationary at a red traffic light.He said that he'd picked up his mobile phone to make a call while stopped at the red light when the middle-aged man began yelling.Following the incident, the rabbi told Australia's Herald Sun newspaper that in Europe, "I saw antisemitism, but I thought in Australia in 2019 I would never think something like that would happen."It's painful that they hate Jews for no reason," he continued. "They were attacking me with antisemitism."In a statement on its Facebook page, the Anti-Defamation Commission said chairman Dr. Dvir Abramovich condemned the act."This terrifying incident provides further evidence that racists and extremists are less inhibited about expressing their poisonous bigotry in public," Abramovich said. "We know that violent words can turn deadly, and such disturbing outbursts, which shock the conscience, not only traumatize the victim but shake the affected community and leave them scared and vulnerable.Australian police said they were investigating the incident, adding that they take such matters very seriously.The Executive Council of Australian Jewry has reported an unprecedented, compared to 2017.