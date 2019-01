© Jochen Tack/Global Look Press

About 20 tons of gold from Venezuela's central bank was ready to be hauled away Tuesday on a Russian airline's Boeing 777 that landed in Caracas a day earlier, a Venezuelan lawmaker wrote on Twitter.The news outlet, which first reported on the tweet, identified the lawmaker as Jose Guerra.Noticias Venezuela, a news outlet in the country, posted a photo of what it identified as a Nordwind Airlines plane from Moscow that made the trip with only a crew aboard."I'm going to start bringing Russian and Turkish airplanes every week so everybody gets scared," he joked.Bloomberg reached out to Nordwind, which did not comment on the purpose of the flight. The airline did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News.A plane belonging to a Moscow-based company was reportedly seen Monday heading to an international airport near Caracas , according to flight tracking records.Reuters reported that there had been speculation about the jet that was "parked by a private corner of the airport." And Reuters reported that it was the first time the plane made the trip., Reuters reported.Russia also has extensive commercial interests in Venezuela, including state oil company Rosneft's partnership with Petroleos de Venezuela SA, a state company placed under sanctions Monday by the United States.Meanwhile, Venezuela's Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to a prosecutor's request to prevent opposition leader Juan Guaido from leaving the country while the Socialist government conducts a criminal probe into his activities.Guaido said outside the National Assembly building that he was aware of personal risks, but added, "Venezuela is set on change, and the world is clearly conscious of what's happening."Fox News' Bradford Betz, Samuel Chamberlain and the Associated Press contributed to this report.