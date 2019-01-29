© Carlos García Rawlins/Reuters



A UK foreign office minister has suggested that the Bank of England grant access to £1.2bn in Venezuelan gold reserves to the self-proclaimed interim leader Juan Guaidó rather than Nicolás Maduro.In a statement to British MPs, Sir Alan Duncan said the decision was a matter for the Bank and its governor, Mark Carney, and not the government. But he added: "It is they who have to make a decision on this, but no doubt when they do so they will take into account there are now a large number of countries across the world questioning the legitimacy of Nicolás Maduro and recognising that of Juan Guaidó."The former chair of the foreign affairs select committee Crispin Blunt said the current Venezuelan central bank president was not legitimate, since he had not been appointed by the country's national assembly. Blunt has sent letters to the foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, and to the chancellor, Philip Hammond, urging a decision.For all the international criticism of the Maduro government, there are concerns that Guaidó's main regional backers are Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's far-right president.Emily Thornberry, the shadow foreign secretary, said democracy had ceased to function in any meaningful way in Venezuela and that its people needed a government that respected the rule of law and upheld human rights and democracy, but she cautioned against a rush to oust Maduro."Judging by its record in recent years, the Maduro government fits none of those descriptions, but I would also believe that it is a mistake in situations like this simply to think that changing the leader will automatically solve every problem, let alone the kind of US-led intervention being threatened by Donald Trump and [the US national security adviser] John Bolton."She said Britain's chief priority should ultimately be to allow the Venezuelan people to decide the way forward through free and fair elections.Thornberry's remarks appeared to distance Labour from the eight-day deadline set by the EU. Maduro has rejected the deadline, insisting that his government will not fall to a coup.The Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokeswoman, Jo Swinson, said an interventionist approach was justified given the humanitarian crisis and the rigged elections conducted by Maduro. Duncan repeatedly pointed out that Maduro's neighbouring countries had referred Venezuela to the international criminal court.But the former Conservative cabinet minister Kenneth Clarke advised against opposing further economic sanctions and confessed his trepidation about what the US was seeking to achieve. He recommended economic sanctions to force the military to withdraw its support for Maduro.Duncan said he recognised the need for caution. "The narrative of US interference in Latin America can stir up counterproductive voices when what we want to do is solve the problem, rather than relive some of the difficulties of a few decades ago," he said.