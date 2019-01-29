Viktoria Skripal, the niece of former GRU officer Sergei Skripal, will demand that Russian law enforcement agencies declare his daughter Yulia Skripal, who is a Russian citizen, a missing person, the newspaper Izvestia reported on Tuesday.According to Izvestia, Viktoria Skripal also thinks that London is using Yulia as a hostage in order to advance its own interests.The "poisoning" of Sergei Skripal and his daughter was required in order to put a further strain on relations with Russia, she said.In early March 2018, a former Russian military intelligence officer, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter Yulia were found in critical condition in the British city of Salisbury. British Prime Minister Theresa May told parliament that the Skripals had been poisoned with the nerve agent novichok (A-234) developed in Russia. Moscow has dismissed the accusations, saying that Russia finished disposing of its chemical weapons in 2017 under the supervision of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.