Apple disabled the group calling feature in its FaceTime calling service late on Monday evening, as it furiously tries to remedy a bug that allowed eavesdropping.Apple's status page now shows that Group FaceTime is "temporarily unavailable" as of 3:16 a.m. Tuesday London time (10:16 p.m. Monday ET).Apple has taken its Group Facetime capability offline while it tries to fix a bug.Despite the temporary removal of the group service, users of FaceTime are still able to continue using the one-to-one FaceTime function.A spokesperson for Apple told CNBC Monday that a fix is coming this week. "We're aware of this issue and we have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week."