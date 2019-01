© Susan Walsh

The Internal Revenue Service has told lawmakers it would return from the government shutdownhas also told House staffers it is likely to take at least a year for the IRS to return to normal operations, according to the two House aides, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the numbers. The watchdog group told House staffers that the recovery would take 12 to 18 months, one House aide said.The IRS did not respond to a request for comment.But about 8,000 workers have claimed a hardship exemption not to return to work, while an additional 5,700 workers could not be reached, the House aide said.President Donald Trump announced a deal on Friday (Jan. 25) to fund the government for three weeks , a deal that includes no additional money for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. That plan cleared the Senate on Friday afternoon and was signed by Trump.But challenges to the IRS, as well as other agencies, are expected to persist after the longest shutdown in U.S. government history. For instance,IRS officials have told House aides. With in-person taxpayer assistance centers closed during the shutdown, theup from 200,000 pieces of mail daily as of Jan. 16.The government shutdown alsowho must be taught how to implement changes to the tax code passed by Congress in 2017. About 2,000 recently hired IRS employees also need to be trained before they can start answering taxpayer questions over the phone.as a hardware glitch on Tax Day last year crashed the IRS's online filing systems. The IRS has beenwith many finding other jobs, one House aide said, citing a briefing by IRS officials earlier in the week.New regulations clarifying the more complex parts of the law have also come out at a significantly slower pace during the shutdown. Tax attorneys and accountants say they struggled to get IRS officials on the phone for help.But some IRS employees are glad to be going back to work. Jenny Brown, a union leader and IRS employee in Ogden, Utah, has been concerned about her mortgage and car loan payments. She and four other IRS workers at home texted each other during Trump's Rose Garden speech on Friday, hoping the rumors were true. A fifth called to ask whether she was watching."Everybody's happy. It's great news, though we're all like, 'Is it signed yet? Is it signed yet?' We're ready for this to be over," Brown said. "We're ready to get back to work, and we're looking forward to some pay. I just hope it doesn't start again in three weeks."