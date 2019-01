© Reuters/Umit Bektas

A mob of angry civilians has attacked a Turkish military camp near the Iraqi city of Dohuk, burning equipment and vehicles. The incident comes in response to the deaths of civilians during Turkish airstrikes, local media reports.Footage from the scene which surfaced online shows civilians at the military encampment with Turkish military vehicles and tents burning in the background.during the incident. It remains unclear if the Turkish Army sustained any casualties -According to local media,which have repeatedly hit the vicinity of Dohuk.The incident was acknowledged by the Turkish Defense Ministry, whichwhich Ankara considers to be a terrorist group. The Turkish military, however, did not confirm that it was the encampment in Dohuk that was attacked."An attack has occurred on one of [the] bases located in northern Iraq as a result of provocation by the PKK terrorist organization. There was partial damage to vehicles and equipment during the attack," the ministry tweeted , adding that it has been "taking necessary measures" regarding the incident.