Democratically elected and reelected Nicolas Maduro carries the torch Chavez lit. Venezuela's electoral system is the world's best, polar opposite America's money-controlled process, war party rule with two extremist right wings.
Venezuela and the US are constitutional world's apart. The Bolivarian Republic reflects governance of, by and for everyone equitably and fairly.
America serves wealth, power and privilege exclusively, seeking dominion over all other nations - wars, color revolutions, and violent coup d'etats its longstanding strategies.
A nation bent on dominating all others threatens everyone everywhere. The US abhors democracy at home and abroad. Its self-styled exceptionalism and moral superiority don't exist.
Increasingly totalitarian plutocracy, oligarchy and kleptocracy define how it's ruled, waging forever wars on humanity. Its self-styled democracy is pure fantasy.
Its aim for global hegemony is the mortal enemy of peace, equity, justice, and international law affirmed fundamental rights.
Its major media are part of the problem, gatekeepers for wealth, power, and privileged interests, suppressing views contrary to the official narrative, supporting Washington's rage to dominate, to eliminate sovereign independent governments, wanting them transformed into US vassal states.
Venezuela is a prime target because of its world's largest oil reserves. US dark forces want Big Oil controlling them.
They want fascist tyranny replacing Bolivarian social democracy. They're waging longstanding political, economic, financial, and sanctions war on the country - military intervention an option if current tactics fail.
Previous US coup d'etat attempts failed. Another slow-motion one is underway. On Tuesday, Mike Pence encouraged the toppling of democratically reelected Maduro.
He turned truth on its head calling him a "usurper," a "dictator with no legitimate claim to power," falsely adding "(h)e has never won the presidency in a free and fair election, and has maintained his grip of power by imprisoning anyone who dares to oppose him."
All of the above claims are bald-faced Big Lies. Pence "express(ed) unwavering support of the United States" for regime change, backing transitional puppet rule by unelected National Assembly head Juan Guaido.
Pence's Tuesday remarks may signal a plot to remove Maduro forcefully, the American way initiated time and again.
Maduro responded, saying the US vice president hit a 200-year low in bilateral relations. He ordered what he called a "total revision" in bilateral relations.
He denounced the US coup d'etat plot. Venezuela's Foreign Ministry accused the Trump regime of aiming to impose "puppet government" in Caracas, adding:
"The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela denounces once again the attempts by the supremacist elite that controls the White House to promote a coup in Venezuela, attacking the Constitution, Democracy and Peace in the country."Maduro denounced US interventionism, saying "the imperial attack against Venezuela is part of a regional dispute that promotes imperialism for the reconquest of what they see as their backyard."
"While the Constitutional President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, urges dialogue with respect between countries, Bolton, in turn, embraces the script of the coup-driven adventures, historically inserted in the imperialist agenda."
"No matter how powerful the pressures, threats, and attacks, the Bolivarian Government will never give in to the integral defense of the sovereignty of the Venezuelan people."
"Venezuela will use all its political, moral and constitutional power to defeat imperialist aggression in all its forms."
On Monday, Venezuelan armed forces repelled an attack by a "small group of assailants assigned to the zone commando No. 43 of the Bolivarian National Guard, betraying their oath of allegiance to the Homeland and its institutions," Captain Captain Gerson Soto Martinez, commander of the Macarao police coordination post, announced, adding:
The renegade insurgents "moved on two military vehicles, then broke into the headquarters of the urban security outpost located in the town of Petare, Sucrem, removing a cache of weapons of war and kidnapping under threat of death, two officers and two national guard members of the aforementioned outpost."
Elements involved surrendered when captured, their likely made-in-the-USA plot foiled. According to Venezuelan Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez, they sought to generate violence during orchestrated January 23 opposition protests.
He accused extremists involved in the plot of following orders from Mike Pence. Following Maduro's overwhelming May reelection, the US vice president turned truth on its head calling the process "a sham, neither free nor fair," adding:
"The United States will not sit idly by as Venezuela crumbles...America stands against dictatorship and with the people of Venezuela."The US notoriously supports many of the world's worst tinpot despots, its longstanding agenda hostile to democratic governance anywhere - rule of, by, and for everyone equitably an anathema notion in Washington.
Pence's call to arms may have signaled the latest diabolical US plot to eliminate Venezuela's social democracy once and for all by whatever tactics the Trump regime may have in mind.
