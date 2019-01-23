© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev

Militants from the Al-Nusra Front terror organization have attacked Syrian army positions in Idlib de-escalation zone near Abu-Duhur and Abu-Sharjah settlements."Jabhat al-Nusra gangs have simultaneously attacked positions of government troops near Abu-Duhur and Abu-Sharjah settlements," the Reconciliation Center's head Lt. Gen. Sergei Solomatin said.Solomatin added that the terrorists had "penetrated the Syrian army's defense at a depth of up to 1.5 kilometers [0.9 miles] but were then stopped by the fire [of the Syrian army] and pushed back beyond the contact line.""The militant attack near the Abu-Sharjah settlement was thwarted by the fire of the units of the Syrian Armed Forces. Having suffered losses, terrorists withdrew to their original positions," Solomatin said.The Russian Reconciliation Center is in contact with Turkey, which is being informed in a rapid manner about the situation in Idlib settlements attacked by militants, he noted.