© @ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters



© @ We Are Not Numbers Gaza / Nidal Alwaheidi

At least 30 Palestinians have been wounded by live Israeli fire at the Great March of Return protest in Gaza, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reports, including two members of the media and three paramedics.Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra reports Israeli forces were "targeting three ambulances (2 for the Red Crescent and 1 for medical relief)."One ambulance was reportedly hit by a tear gas canister, which broke its windscreen.Palestinians have been holding protests every Friday since the end of March demanding the implementation of refugees' right of return to the lands they lost during the establishment of the state of Israel, and to bring an end to the 11-year blockade on Gaza.Over 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since then, including medics, journalists and children, and thousands have been injured.Ahmed Ghanem from the Al-Mayadeen Channel is one of the journalists reported injured in Friday's violence.This is the first Gaza protest since the new chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Aviv Kochavi, has taken office.