Palestinians gassed
© Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
May 14, 2018: Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas on Israel-Gaza border.
November 30th marked the 8 month anniversary of the Great March of Return. Every Friday since March 30th, thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have taken to the borders with Israel to demand the right of return of refugees to their ancestral homelands in present day Israel, and an end to the siege on Gaza. Israel has imposed an 11-year land, air, and sea blockade on Gaza, crippling the coastal enclave's economy.

Gazans suffer from lack of access to clean water, high unemployment rates, and electricity for only a few hours a day - contributing to growing frustrations in the coastal enclave. Despite reported efforts from political officials to bring the Great March of Return to a close, protesters maintain that they will continue demonstrating until the siege is lifted once and for all.