© Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters



November 30th marked the 8 month anniversary of the Great March of Return. Every Friday since March 30th, thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have taken to the borders with Israel toIsrael has imposed an 11-year land, air, and sea blockade on Gaza, crippling the coastal enclave's economy.Gazans suffer from lack of access to clean water, high unemployment rates, and electricity for only a few hours a day - contributing to growing frustrations in the coastal enclave. Despite reported efforts from political officials to bring the Great March of Return to a close, protesters maintain that they will continue demonstrating until the siege is lifted once and for all.