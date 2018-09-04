© Jonas Moffat | CC BY 2.0

© The Economist

"...when rockets or other attacks provoke a fully-fledged war..."

"...threatening to "return" to the lands their forefathers lost when Israel was created..."

This is the only mention of the Nakba in the entire article, and the Nakba of course represents the reason for the conflict in the first place

"...Israel's army may well have used excessive force. But..."

"...Israel as a thriving democracy..."

it is ranked #86 in the world,

"Many hands are guilty for this tragedy."

© IMEU

"[Hamas] destroyed the Oslo peace accords through its campaign of suicide bombings in the 1990s and 2000s."

"[Hamas] stores its weapons in civilian sites, including mosques and schools, making them targets."

"[Hamas] refuses to fully embrace a two-state solution... If it accepted Israel's right to exist..."

Richard Hardigan is a university professor based in California. He is the author of The Other Side of the Wall. His website is richardhardigan.com, and you can follow him on Twitter @RichardHardigan.