With the French establishment media under-reporting or misreporting the Yellow Vest protests in France - and with Western media of course following suit - accurate, unfiltered on-the-scene coverage is sparse.

Independent reporter Vincent Lapierre has been 'embedded' with Yellow Vest protesters since the movement began back in November, publishing video reports on his channel Le Média Pour Tous of each of the major Saturday protests in Paris.

The following is his video report from 'Acte VIII' in Paris, which took place on Saturday 5th of January. Click on the captions icon (cc) for English subtitles.

What do you think: is the French government-media complex correct in its assessment that the Yellow Vest movement has 'run out of gas'? Or, at the rate they're firing it at protesters, and their failure to deter protesters from getting onto the streets, will the police run out of gas first?


Le Média Pour Tous has since published another video report, covering Acte IX (Saturday 12th January), which you can view here. Note that it takes several days for EN subs to be added.