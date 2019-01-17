© AP Photo

The plan for the peaceful settlement of the Middle Eastern crisis, which is being prepared by the administration of US President Donald Trump will be presented in the coming months, the Israeli Reshet 13 broadcaster reported, citing the source, who attended a closed briefing by a US official on the plan.Under the plan,, according to the outlet.Moreover,The plan also suggested that the losses from the scheme should be compensated from the mechanism of territorial exchanges, the broadcaster noted. The outlet argued that the plan was the most suitable option of the Middle Eastern crisis settlement for Israel which had emerged over the past 20 years.Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt deemed the Israeli television report about the US Middle East settlement plan inaccurate, and stressed that only official statements issued by US authorities were to be trusted.​ The United States reportedlyMoreover, Washington expects some concessions from Israel, which opposes the division of Jerusalem and Palestinian statehood.The outlet noted that the US administration planned to roll out the paper several weeks ago but decided to put the move off until after the Israeli parliamentary elections, scheduled for 9 April.However, US Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt criticized Wednesday the recent media report, slamming the outlet's findings as "not accurate.The Trump administration has been working on its peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement for months. However,Israeli-Palestinian relations have been tense for decades, but tensions escalated in late March when Palestinians kicked off the Great Return March protests along the Gaza Strip, which dramatically evolved into violent clashes between Israeli security forces and demonstrators.