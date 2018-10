© Coptic Orthodox Patriarchate Jerusalem



Video footage has captured Israeli police manhandling a group of Coptic Orthodox monks who were protesting outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in East Jerusalem's Old City.Israeli forces can be seen dragging Monk Macarius Orshalemy along the ground before forcibly handcuffing him. The monk is pinned down for several minutes before being yanked to his feet and carried away.. Instead, Israel said the Israel Antiquities Authority will carry out the work.Several priests were injured as they were forcibly removed from where they were blocking municipal workers from entering the area. After the arrest of Monk Macarius Orshalemy authorities allowed Israeli workers into the site."Since they didn't listen to the request and instructions from police, an order was given to clear them away during the course of which police required to arrest one of them after he refused to be removed, blatantly violated public order and even tried to attack the police," Israeli police said, Times of Israel reports