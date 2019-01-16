© AP/Vahid Salemi



The head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps says Iran will retain its military presence in Syria, defying Israeli threats that Iranian forces will be targeted if they do not leave the war-torn country.Iranian media quoted Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari as saying on January 16.Speaking at a cabinet meeting on January 13, Netanyahu also said that Israel had succeeded in "curbing Iran's military entrenchment in Syria" by attacking Iranian and Hizballah targets there "hundreds" of times.""Be afraid of the day that Iran's precision-guided missiles roar and fall on your head and revenge all the blood you have spilt of innocent Muslims in the region," the Iranian general said.Iran, along with Russia and Lebanon's Shi'ite militant group Hizballah, has given Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government crucial support throughout the war, which began with a government crackdown on protesters in March 2011.The conflict has left more than 400,000 people dead, displaced millions, and devastated many historic sites across the country.