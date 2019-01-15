Ecuador's previous president, Rafael Correa, understood the gravity and importance of the Assange case, and extended diplomatic protection and granted citizenship to Assange. However, the current president, Lenín Moreno, was quick to stab Assange in the back as soon as Washington's hawks began circling. Moreno's betrayal of his government's previous recognition of international law is likely to come down to some lucrative favors (as well as likely threats) from Washington DC. One concession might be a financial bailout for Ecuador, courtesy of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). There is also another outstanding issue - a judgement of liability against oil giant Chevron for its role in destroying Ecuador's environment and rainforest.
Taking both of these factors into account, Moreno could very well be involved in one of the biggest international bribery (or extortion) cases in history. In the latest episode of this drama, The price (or payoff) for delivering the head of Julian Assange? A cool $10 billion.
Ecuador has begun a "Special Examination" of Julian Assange's asylum and citizenship as it looks to the IMF for a bailout, the whistleblowing site reports, with conditions including handing over the WikiLeaks founder.
Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa tweeted an image of the letter he received from the State Comptroller General on December 19, which outlines the upcoming examination by the Direction National de Auditoria.
The audit will "determine whether the procedures for granting asylum and naturalization to Julian Assange were carried out in accordance with national and international law," and will cover the period between January 1, 2012 and September 20, 2018.
Assange has been in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since he sought asylum there in 2012. He was granted Ecuadorian citizenship last December in a bid to protect him from being extradited to the US where he fears he faces secret charges for publishing US government cables and documents.
"Because of their hatred and persecution, we are the laughingstock of the world," Correa said of the audit.
WikiLeaks tweeted the news on Wednesday, joining the dots between the audit and Ecuador's consideration of an International Monetary Fund bailout. The country owes China more than $6.5 billion in debt and falling oil prices have affected its repayment abilities.
According to WikiLeaks, Ecuador is considering a $10 billion bailout which would allegedly come with conditions such as "the US government demanded handing over Assange and dropping environmental claims against Chevron," for its role in polluting the Amazon rainforest.
Comment: Assange is not a commodity, nor a criminal, nor a pawn for bad business deals in Ecuador. Sealed US charges against Assange are illegal under international law, in violation of multiple Articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to which the US is both a signatory and a creator.
