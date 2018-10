© Mark CHew/Fairfax Media/Getty Images



"He has done so by publicly releasing classified government documents along with confidential materials from individuals connected to our country's 2016 presidential election," they wrote. "As you yourself have noted, he has repeatedly used his standing in the international media to meddle in the affairs of foreign governments such as Spain and the United Kingdom."

WikiLeaks raised the alarm Wednesday after the top Democrat on the House Foreign Relations Committee sent a letter to Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno pushing him to "hand over" WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the "proper authorities."In a tweet, WikiLeaks complained that"NEW: Ahead of midterms, ranking Democrat, but not Republican, of House Foreign Relations Committee pressures Ecuador's president @Lenin to hand over @WikiLeaks' publisher @JulianAssangethe WikiLeaks Twitter account said.Assange has been holed up in Ecuador's embassy in London since 2012, avoiding extradition to Sweden where authorities wanted to question him over allegations of sexual assault and rape. Sweden has since dropped the investigation, but Assange has remained in the embassy, fearing the U.S. would seek to arrest and extradite him over WikiLeaks' release of classified documents.In the letter sent Wednesday,"We are very concerned with Julian Assange's continued presence at your embassy in London and his receipt of Ecuadorian citizenship last year," they wrote.A period of isolation began in March after the Ecuadorian government claimed Assange had run afoul ofFollow-up reporting suggested Assange was commanded to do menial chores to regain some of his freedoms.The bipartisan letter specifically notes that Assangeon numerous occasions, referring to the publications of stolen documents from Democratic officials.Engel and Ros-Lehtinen also said Ecuador's willingness to protect Assange has "frayed" the country's relations with "like-minded governments" and Assange "remains wanted by British authorities for a bail violation."Assange was replaced as editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks in September by spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson.