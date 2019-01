© Reuters / Mark Kauzlarich

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is recruiting a media production team that was used by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) ahead of her stunning primary victory last year, Politico reported Monday.As speculation mounts that Sanders will launch another bid for the White House in 2020, his team is, a film production team based in Detroit that created a viral video for Ocasio-Cortez last year.The video, which has nearly 4 million views on Twitter, details the working-class background of Ocasio-Cortez and her path to running for office.Ocasio-Cortez ultimately defeated former Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) in the primary last year and was later elected to her first term in the House.Politico reported thatWaleed Shahid, a spokesman for the political action committee Justice Democrats, told Politico that Means of Production has "proven that they're on the cutting-edge of popularizing progressive populist and democratic socialist politics in America."Sanders has not yet announced whether he will seek the Democratic nomination in 2020, but he is widely viewed as a potential front-runner in the race.