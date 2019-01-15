A 72-year-old resident of Warsaw was arrested on Monday after he'd called a local Family Assistance Center and uttered threats against the president, police said on Twitter."Adamowicz died and Andrzej Duda may die tomorrow," he said, referring to the late mayor of Gdansk, who succumbed to his wounds in a hospital earlier the same day, after being stabbed on stage during a charity concert on Sunday.The police then quickly established the phone caller's whereabouts and seized the phone he used to make the call. The Public Prosecutor's Office was informed about the incident. The identity of the detained man has not been revealed.Poland has been shaken by the brazen attack on Mayor Pawel Adamowicz, who was attacked right on the stage in front of a crowd of people at the concert.The mayor was hospitalized in "very critical" condition, underwent emergency surgery but died the next day. Memorial events were held in Poland and beyond to pay final respects to the killed official.European politicians also expressed their regret over the mayor's death. The European Parliament held a minute's silence in his memory.