Activist Post is one of countless sources that has been reporting about the many controversies stemming from tech use and exposure to children both in and out of the classroom. Tucker Carlson has weighed on this before as well. Last week, he and Michelle Malkin discussed how companies have also been collecting students' private information (aka Data Mining) through school technology.
Last week, it was also reported that many phone companies were also collecting and selling customer location data without customer awareness or consent. They agreed to stop after they were caught.
Privacy is one of many reasons to reduce children's use and exposure to screens and other sources of digital, electronic and wireless devices, wearables, and infrastructure. For more information, contact the organizations listed at the end of the article.
For more information, visit the following websites:
- Wireless Information Network
- Americans for Responsible Technology
- Center For Safer Wireless
- Citizens for Safe Technology
- Clear Light Ventures
- Dr. Madga Havas
- Environmental Health Trust
- In Power Movement
- National Association for Children and Safe Technology
- Parents for Safe Technology
- SaferEMR
- SafeTechForSchools
- Scientists for Wired Tech
- We Are The Evidence
- Wireless Right to Know