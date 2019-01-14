It will be gradual.

It will seem like it's just individual families having a hard time.

Sometimes the money problems are out of our hands.

The divide will get bigger.

Eventually, things that are normal will become luxuries.

What if that's what the economic collapse looks like?

Jefferson County in Alabama is the state's most populous county and also its poorest. One of the poorest of those poor areas is Birmingham, Jefferson County's largest city. Here water and sewerage bills have quadrupled in the last 15 years and with combined sewerage and water bills coming in at around $300 a month, this leaves the same amount out of the average social security cheque of $600 a month to cover everything else, food, clothing, and all other utilities. Low paid workers, of which there are many fare no better.



Many people have opted to buy drums of water from petrol stations rather than pay their ever increasing bills. They use these drums of water for drinking, washing and in their portable toilets which can be seen dotting back yards across the area, the modern version of the outhouse. They pay a fee to a sanitation company to remove the waste. It's cheaper than letting the city take care of it. (source)

This is how it could happen.

This is the future for which we should be preparing.