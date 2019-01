© Global Look Press / Artur Widak

Airlines are known to charge for extras, but one UK family got much less than they expected when the seats they purchased turned out to be non-existent. The airline, now under scrutiny, made them sit on the floor for their flight.When Paula Taylor, along with her husband Ian and daughter Brooke boarded a TUI flight in June to return home to Birmingham from the popular holiday destination of Menorca, they didn't expect their £1,300 flight to be quite so "economy."Despite having boarding passes for seats 41 D, E and F on the plane, the Taylors were shocked to discover nothing but an empty space under the numbers for where their seats should have been."We all just looked at each other as if to say 'where's our seats gone?'," Mrs Taylor told BBC One's consumer watchdog show, Rip-Off Britain: Holidays.While cabin crew were able to give Brooke the last remaining free seat for take-off, both Mr and Mrs Taylor were required to use to use spare fold-away "jump" seats reserved for staff.Describing her time on the floor as an experience she would never wish to repeat, Mrs Taylor said:However, when she complained about the incident to TUI immediately after the flight, the airline informed TaylorComplaining that the airline had given her "short shrift"The show, which airs later this week, then got in touch with the airline. The latter blamed the incident on a "last minute aircraft change" and saidSpeaking to the BBC, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that while passengers may be allowed to use jump seats under certain conditions, they must never be unseated for the entire flight. It is now looking into the incident, the channel said.