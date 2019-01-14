© Unknown

The managing director of Iranian Foreign Ministry for Eastern Europe conveyed Iran's formal protest to the Polish side for cooperating with the US to hold the anti-Iran meeting on February 13-14.Referring to US hostile measure, the Iranian diplomat said Poland is expected to avoid accompanying US in this case. He warned Poland of taking reciprocal act [reciprocal actions] if the Polish government did not take urgent compensation measures.Meanwhile, the Polish diplomat elaborated on the details of the upcoming meeting. He also underlined the fact thatUS Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier announced holding a meeting with the focus on Iran on February 13-14. He claimed that countries from Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East will participate in this meeting.Earlier on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javq Zarif in a post on his Twitter page wrote,He added,Meanwhile, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi too in a Twitter message said that 1892 Polish people have been buried in [a] Polish cemetery in Tehran since 1942. He went on to note that 'After being released from Stalin's Gulag, over 100,000 Poles returned home through Iran.'Iranians have continued to respect their Polish guests for 77 years,' he added.