Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed on Friday the upcoming international summit on the Middle East, set to be held in Poland in February, as an "anti-Iran circus.""Reminder to host/participants of anti-Iran conference:. And Iran is stronger than ever. Polish Govt [government] can't wash the shame: while Iran saved Poles in WWII [World War II], it now hosts desperate anti-Iran circus," Zarif posted on Twitter.Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States would hold an international summit in Poland on February 13-14Asian, African, European, and Middle Eastern states are expected to participate in the summit.The United States has repeatedly expressed concerns over supposed Iran threat.On Thursday, Pompeo revealed Washington's plans to continue toughening sanctions against Iran until the country changed its policies that "threaten the United States and the international community."