Police have responded to an "active shooter situation" at a UPS facility in Gloucester County.There isThe incident was reported at 8:30 a.m. at the sprawling facility at 200 Birch Creek Road, Gloucester County spokeswoman Debra Sellitto said.She said theThirty-two UPS employees have been relocated to a nearby Holiday Inn, Sellitto said in a statement.The size of the building's entire workforce was not immediately known.Travel restrictions remain in effect on Center Square and Birch Creek roads, the statement said.PS has confirmed it's working with police that are responding to the supply chain processing facility."We cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time," company spokesman Matthew O'Connor said in a statement.. Police cars surrounded the loading dock and armed officers could be be seen crouching behind one of the vehicles.The facility has been described as a large warehouse in an industrial area between Interstate 295 and Route 130 near the Delaware River.About a dozen people, some UPS employees, have gathered at staging area at Center Square and Pedricktown roads.One woman, who declined to give her name, said employees were advised not to speak to the media until more information is known.Employees at nearby industrial facilities were standing outside to catch any news on the incident.Tony Lasala, an employee at a facility that manufactures metal parts, said he only found out about the incident across the street from the news."We saw SWAT teams roll in here a little bit ago," Lasala said. A police car with emergency lights and sirens sped by on Route 620 as Lasala and his coworkers tried to figure out what was going on.Officers with Deptford and Clayton police departments are also on scene.Shortly after 11 a.m., a police officer at the staging area was overheard telling another officer, "we've got a situation here." A few minutes later, several unmarked black SUVs sped toward the incident scene.Area schools sought to reassure parents and the public as the situation unfolded.The Logan Township School District announced on its website thatper a police directive, adding: "All staff and students are SAFE!"The Swedesboro-Woolwich School District put out a statement saying it "is aware that there is an active police situation in Logan Township. Please be assured that our central office administration are in constant communication with our local police department, and we are also fortunate to have a Woolwich Police Officer (School Resource Officer) on site each day. The students and staff in SWSD are all safe and our administration is on alert. Thank you for your continued support."Traffic access to the site is blocked. Police are directing all media to a staging area nearby at Center Square and Pedricktown roads.