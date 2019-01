© Reuters/Ng Han Guan/Pool



Paul Heer served as National Intelligence Officer for East Asia in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence from 2007 to 2015. He has since served as Robert E. Wilhelm Research Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Center for International Studies and as Adjunct Professor at George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs. He is the author of Mr. X and the Pacific: George F. Kennan and American Policy in East Asia (Cornell University Press, 2018). The views expressed here are his alone.

Washington should seek to deescalate the current trend in the regional competition with Beijing and instead pursue opportunities to engage Beijing toward establishing a long-term, stable balance of power in the region.American policy in the Western Pacific has long been framed in terms of preventing the emergence of an exclusive, hostile hegemon that could threaten vital U.S. interests and deny American access there. The Trump administration's National Security Strategy and National Defense Strategy respectively assert thatAvoiding this possibility has required Washington, also as a matter of policy, to maintain its own hegemony in the region (although we prefer to call it "primacy" or "preeminence") as the best and only guarantee against such a danger.But this policy mantra hasFirst, China is pursuing hegemony in East Asia, but not an exclusive hostile hegemony.The Chinese have long recognized the utility - and the benefits to China itself - of U.S. engagement with the region, andMoreover, China is not trying to impose its political or economic system on its neighbors, and it does not seek to obstruct commercial freedom of navigation in the region (because no country is more dependent on freedom of the seas than China itself). In short, Beijing wants to extend its power and influence within East Asia,Although Beijing has demonstrated a willingness to use force in defense or pursuit of these claims, it is not looking for excuses to do so.But that possibility should not be ruled out on the basis of - or made more difficult by - false assumptions of irreconcilable interests. On the contrary, it should be pursued on the basis of a recognition that all the parties want to avoid conflict - and that therequiring military solutions. And since Washington has never been opposed in principle to reunification between China and Taiwan as long as it is peaceful, and similarly takes no position on the ultimate sovereignty of the other disputed features, their long-term disposition need not be the litmus test of either U.S. or Chinese hegemony in the region.Of course, China would prefer not to have forward-deployed U.S. military forces in the Western Pacific that could be used against it, butIt is also true that Beijing disagrees with American principles of military freedom of navigation in the region; and this constitutes a significant challenge in waters where China claims territorial jurisdiction in violation of the UN Commission on the Law of the Sea. But this should not be conflated with a Chinese desire or intention to exclusively "control" all the waters within the first island chain in the Western Pacific. The Chinese almost certainly recognize that exclusive control or "domination" of the neighborhood is not achievable at any reasonable cost, and that pursuing it would be counterproductive by inviting pushback and challenges that would negate the objective.Beijing probably thinks in terms of something much like American primacy in the Western Hemisphere: a model in whichbecause the mutual benefits of economic interdependence prevail and the neighbors have no reason - and inherent disincentives - to challenge China's vital interests or security. And as a parallel to China's economic and diplomatic engagement in Latin America, Beijing would neither exclude nor be hostile to continued U.S. engagement in East Asia.to this relatively benign scenario is that Beijing would not be content with it for long because China's strategic ambitions will expand as its capabilities growThis is a valid hypothesis, but it usually overlooks the greater possibility thatnot because its inherent capabilities have grown, but becauseIndeed, much of China's "assertiveness" within East Asia over the past decade - when Beijing probably would prefer to focus on domestic priorities - has been a reaction to such perceived challenges. Accordingly,This leads towith the mantra that the United States must maintain its primacy in the Western Pacific to prevent a hostile rival hegemon:and trying to sustain it will probably be counterproductive.For all intents and purposes,- depending on how it is defined -Since about a decade ago,and is now the biggest trading partner of most of its neighbors. If defined in military terms, most net assessments suggest that theand it is not at all clear in the wake of sequestration and competing budgetary priorities that the United States could or will devote the resources necessary to arrest this trend.American primacy in East Asia has often been characterized in terms of the United States serving as the guarantor of regional security, protecting the "global commons" and providing "public goods" there.and its military freedom of navigation operations signal an intention to resist excessive Chinese maritime claims. But even U.S. allies do not perceive that China is being deterred in the South and East China Seas. More broadly, it is not clear what other public goods the United States is actually providing in the East Asian commons. For example, commercial shippers in the Western Pacific do not presume or rely on the protection of the U.S. Navy - which doesn't have the fleet to provide it.Indeed, most East Asian countries - including U.S. allies - appear increasingly uncertain about Washington's attention to their interests and their security. Questions and even doubts about the substance and sustainability of the American commitment to the region have grown over the past decade, and most of the countries in the region - again, including U.S. allies -Indeed, such hedging and independent-mindedness by U.S. allies is itself contributing to the erosion of U.S. influence in the region. On balance,when much of the region has doubts about Washington's ability and willingness to exercise it.So what can and should Washington do to address these new historical circumstances? It may be possible to regain the confidence of U.S. allies and partners in East Asia, butgiven the shifts in the regional balance of power and the constraints on U.S. resources. It's not 1945 anymore, or even 1991. The United States sought and maintained a preponderance of power during the Cold War, but this almost certainly is not permanently sustainable, either globally or within East Asia. American primacy in the Western Pacific was a historical anomaly, and sooner or later the United States will have to get used to a regional role that is something less than that.Moreover,are likely to be counterproductive because such an approach, probably more than anything else,This would increase the chances of Beijing feeling compelled to adopt a more confrontational and aggressive posture. Chinese pursuit of a more exclusive hostile hegemony could thus becomeInstead, the United States needs to recognize and acknowledge the emerging limits on its power, influence and position in East Asia; and accordingly reassess both its definition of its interests in the region and the strategies by which it will pursue and defend those interests.Indeed, over the long term Washington will have towhich - being neither exclusive nor hostile, and akin to U.S. primacy in the Western Hemisphere - would beNone of this means that Washington should withdraw its military forces or commitments in East Asia, downgrade its diplomatic and economic engagement with the region, and surrender the Western Pacific to a Chinese sphere of influence.The U.S. alliance network can and should remain central to this effort. It will still be key to balancing, leveraging, guarding and pushing back against China when Beijing overplays its hand in its own pursuit of regional power and influence.But Washington should not approach this competition on the basis of outdated assumptions - including the belief that U.S. primacy in East Asia can and should be perpetually sustained (an obsolete world view), a misunderstanding or mischaracterization of China's regional ambitions, or a miscalculation of the United States' own power and leverage.It should also recognize that even U.S. allies and partners in the region are already operating within overlapping American and Chinese spheres of influence - and they prefer this to being forced to choose between Washington and Beijing.The United States can and should continue to exercise leadership in East Asia,Washington should seek to deescalate the current trend in the regional competition with Beijing -- and instead pursue opportunities to engage Beijing toward establishing a long-term, stable balance of power in the region. This is a tall order that will challenge the diplomatic and security management skills and finesse of both sides, and will almost certainly remain a work in progress for many years. But it will always be preferable to an arms race or a cold war in East Asia.