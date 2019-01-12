Under the Tsar, Russia was one of the most heavily armed societies on earth. That all changed when Stalin and the communists took control. Stalin was able to control, starve, punish and imprison a defenseless people... after he took their guns. (Zinnfigur)
This video is a shocking reminder on how Stalin was able to control, starve, punish and imprison a defenseless people.
It's no secret that Democrats are hoping to repeat this history here in the United States.
The Boston Mayor's Office is pushing a new program to force doctors to identify and document patients who have guns in their homes.
They say it is so they can help the people. So did Hitler and the Soviets. Democrats will not stop until they have total control of your life.
The Biz Journals reported:
Here are three of the top goals for health care legislation outlined by his office:
Involving doctors in gun safety: This act would require medical professionals to ask patients about guns in the home, and bring up the topics of gun safety. The goal, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said, is to identify those at risk for domestic violence, suicide or child access to guns in order to guide people to mental health counseling, resources or other help. "We're just asking them to help identify ways to save lives," Gross said.
The fact that a patient owns guns would not be put in their medical record, and is not intended to have physicians help solve crimes.
Chief of Health and Human Services Marty Martinez said that while the program is already common practice at many of the city's community health centers, legislation would broaden the program statewide.