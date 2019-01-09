Fact check: 1 in 3 women sexually assaulted while traveling to cross the border



CLAIM: The president claimed one in three women have been sexually assaulted traveling to the border.



FACT: Between 60 percent and 80 percent of female migrants traveling through Mexico are raped along the way, Amnesty International estimates.

CBS News on Tuesday deleted a "fact check" of one of President Trump's claims during his Oval Office address to the nation after it showed the president was right."Women and children are the biggest victims by far of our broken system," Trump said about the explosion of illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. "One in three women are sexually assaulted on the dangerous trek up through Mexico."CBS was running a live "fact check" of Trump's speech, and posted this:That's right, Trump said 33%, but the real number is at least twice that.