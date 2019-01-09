"Women and children are the biggest victims by far of our broken system," Trump said about the explosion of illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. "One in three women are sexually assaulted on the dangerous trek up through Mexico."
CBS was running a live "fact check" of Trump's speech, and posted this:
Fact check: 1 in 3 women sexually assaulted while traveling to cross the borderThat's right, Trump said 33%, but the real number is at least twice that.
CLAIM: The president claimed one in three women have been sexually assaulted traveling to the border.
FACT: Between 60 percent and 80 percent of female migrants traveling through Mexico are raped along the way, Amnesty International estimates.