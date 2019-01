© Arben Celi/Reuters

With young men in crisis, the American Psychological Association wrongly declares war on 'traditional masculinity'Yesterday afternoon, immediately after the Dallas Cowboys' hard-fought victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Fox's Erin Andrews interviewed Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott. She asked Elliott what he thought when he saw Prescott take off for a key run that set up the winning touchdown."It's simple," Elliott responded, "He's a grown-ass man. That's what it is. That's how he played today, and he led us to this win."That's a phrase you hear a lot in sports. "Grown man."But becoming a true "grown man" - while a felt need - isn't an easy process. It involves shaping and molding. It requires mentoring. It requires fathers who are themselves grown men.A strong, aggressive risk-taker can be a criminal or a cop, for example. To borrow from the famous American Sniper speech, they can be a sheepdog or a wolf.And if you're a father of a young boy or spend much time with young boys - especially if you coach boys in sports - you'll note a very human paradox. Even as they want to become the grown man they see in their father or in their idols, they'll often fiercely resist (especially at first) the process. They'll find the discipline oppressive. Building toughness requires enduring pain. And who likes enduring pain? Effective leaders have to have a degree of stoicism, but it can be hard to suppress natural emotions to see reality clearly.Nothing about this process is easy. Some fathers default to cruelty as a teaching tool, with disastrous results. Others are deeply intolerant of differences, rejecting or even bullying those boys who don't conform to masculine norms - thus driving them into deep despair.Men still make more money than women, but to see the differences in wage growth, compare these two charts from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Here are male wages since 1979 Contrast that chart with the positive story of the female economic revolution We are in the middle of an intense culture war focused around men, dominated at times by two kinds of men-as-victim narratives. On the populist right, you'll get those voices - such as Tucker Carlson - who see these trends and rightly decry them, but then wrongly ascribe an immense share of the negative results of immense social, economic, and cultural changes to the malice or indifference of elites, with solutions wrongly centered around government action.The guidelines themselves argue that "traditional masculinity ideology" - defined as socializing boys toward "anti-femininity, achievement, eschewal of the appearance of weakness, and adventure, risk, and violence" - has been shown to "limit males' psychological development, constrain their behavior, result in gender role strain and gender role conflict," and negatively influence mental and physical health.It is interesting that in a world that otherwise teaches boys and girls to "be yourself," that rule often applies to everyone but the "traditional" male who has traditional male impulses and characteristics. Then, they're a problem. Then, they're often deemed toxic. Combine this reality with a new economy that doesn't naturally favor physical strength and physical courage to the same extent, and it's easy to see how men struggle.That does not mean that men were perfect. There is already too much nostalgia in our society for a past that had virtues but also had terrible vices. But it does mean that it was easier for a man to have purpose, and meaningful and sustainable happiness is elusive without purpose.All of this is hard. Very hard. Especially when combined with the fact I mentioned at the start of the piece - the creation of a "grown man" involves short-term pain. As with so many things, we want the result, but we hate the process. Effective role models understand this reality, and they preach relentlessly about the worth of sacrifice.Let me close with a story I've told before . I've spent most of my career as a litigator and most of my recreational time as a nerd. Given that reality, it's very easy to get soft. There's nothing about writing legal briefs or reading The Silmarillion for the tenth time that builds your biceps. I was an active kid, and I played basketball in leagues into my early 30s, but when I aged out of my league, I started to surrender to my desk job. I gained weight. I couldn't run even a mile without gasping for air.And I was deeply unhappy with myself. So I did something about it. I put down Tolkien, logged off World of Warcraft (well, for a few minutes anyway), and started running again. I joined the Army and got stronger before I left for my officer basic course. I got stronger still before I left for Iraq. I was stronger still by the time I came home.Then, one day after I returned from overseas, I was on a Cub Scout hike with my son. We were at the bottom of a ravine, when one of the boys threw a rock that hit my son square in the head. The gash was deep, blood was everywhere, and he started to lose consciousness. Our cell phones worked to call 911, but there was no way the ambulance could come down to us. We had to run up to it.So, with the pack leader applying direct pressure to his head, I picked him up and started to run - straight up a steep incline. I ran, carrying him, until I was about to pass out. Then my wife (who is very strong but couldn't carry him as far) would spell me for a bit. Then I'd grab him and run some more. We got to the top of the hill just as the ambulance arrived, and they were able to stop the bleeding before the blood loss got too serious.A few years before, I would have collapsed, wheezing on the ground, after carrying a third-grader even 100 yards uphill. I would have failed my own son. But I answered the call of my "traditional masculinity" and got stronger not because I wanted to look good or attract women or "be fit" but because something inside me whispered that an able-bodied man should not be weak. In other words, I tried my best to become a true "grown man."