An irate woman had a complete meltdown when she found out she could not board her flight out of a Florida airport, jumping on a counter and yelling the word "racist" at a JetBlue employee, according to a video posted Monday on Instagram.The viral video , shot by singer Post Malone's manager Dre London, shows the unidentified passenger screaming "racist" at a JetBlue employee working the counter at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport while throwing her body onto the counter by the gate."Who does that to a woman like me? Get me out of here!" she yells.The distressed passenger was with a group of travelers stranded at the airport for up to 20 hours because of technical difficulties with a plane, forcing airline employees to delay the flight until a replacement aircraft reached the airport, Yahoo News reported A representative for JetBlue said in a statement that the customer in the video was scheduled to depart on a flight without major delays, but officials did not let her board the flight because she appeared to be intoxicated."On January 6, crew members at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport requested assistance from local law enforcement after a customer was denied boarding for indications of intoxication and became disruptive," the representative for the airline said.