© Reuters/Jonathan Bachman



Deja vu?

We're sorry, blame Russia!

Excuses and admissions

Even as sexual assault allegations tanked his Senate run,One tried to link the conservative with a fake anti-alcohol campaign and alienate voters.Comprising a Facebook page and Twitter feed,looked like it came right out of the Puritans playbook:The campaign wasn't the work of hardcore, teetotalling conservatives, however,a New York Times report has revealed."Re-enact Prohibition and make Alabama dry again!" read one post, cooked up not by a Birmingham pastor, but a Democrat hiding behind a fake online persona.The group responsible was cybersecurity company New Knowledge, a firm that ironically claims to specialize in "protecting brands from social media disinformation attacks." Among the staff who worked on the 'Dry Alabama' campaign was Evan Corer, a progressive activist, who according to the Times works for a government office handling classified documents. Needless to say, Corer refused the Times' requests for comment.Dry Alabama's Facebook and Twitter accounts have bothas of now, but featured New Knowledge's staff faking Alabama accents in videos to impersonate conservatives, among other gems.Another staff member and activist said that"If you don't do it, you're fighting with one hand tied behind your back," Matt Osborne told the Times.If all of this sounds a little familiar, that's because it is. 'Dry Alabama' wasto swing the Alabama election. Last month it was revealed that- a political death sentence in the age of 'Russiagate' hysteria.In New Knowledge's own words,that planted the idea that theThe operations weren't funded by Jones or his campaign, butincludingwho donated $700,000 toa group run by former Obama official Mike Dickerson.and funding for both operations was also sent bya progressive organization that finances political operations.New Knowledge's operations were revealed by a New York Times report published late December. In a bizarre twist, the report's author, Scott Shane, actually knew about the botnet operation long before he chose to reveal it. The journalist spoke at a conference organized by AET in September 2017, during which Dickerson outlined the - in his own words - "false flag" campaign.Shane, a veteran national security reporter, explained that attended the conference thinking it would be an earnest discussion on cybersecurity, and then kept quiet so as not to jeopardize his sources in the paranoid world of NatSec."solely meant to deepen our understanding of how people react to new information in a hyper-partisan social media environment." The organization has not commented on the 'Dry Alabama' revelation.Despite helping to reveal the story, Shane helped defend New Knowledge, writing that the organization was aping "Russian tactics" allegedly deployed to swing the 2016 presidential election for Trump.New Knowledge's CEO, Jonathon Morgan, is also one of the developers of the Hamilton 68 Dashboard, a McCarthy-esque blackist that purports to monitor Kremlin trolls active on Twitter.After all the skulduggery, was New Knowledge's campaign actually effective? The company itself thinks so.meaning lots of people saw posts from the tens of thousands of fake accounts manufactured.It is unclear to what extent 'Dry Alabama' contributed to this success, but the page was noticed by conservatives, including Elizabeth BeShears, a communications consultant who mistook the disinfo page for a sincere but misguided attempt to win voters."Y'all's targeting is so wrong," she tweeted in response. However, BeShears also told the Times that she ended up not voting for Moore."Our campaign was cheap and anonymous," New Knowledge boasted in its report. "We spent $100k....however,That might might not seem like much money, especially in an election race that cost over $50 million.New Knowledge and other self-proclaimed experts in "Russian" meddling have accused Moscow of tilting the 2016 election with less than $100,000.